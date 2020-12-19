One dead in late-night snowmobile accident in Perry County

(NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolina's top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would become the first Black man to run the EPA and Haaland would become the first Native American Cabinet secretary, adding to a historically diverse incoming Democratic administration.