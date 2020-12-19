One dead in late-night snowmobile accident in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Late Friday night a man died in a snowmobile accident in Perry County, according to authorities.
The accident happened in a field near Morris and Amity Roads in Watts Township.
No one else was hurt and there is no word on what caused this accident.
