DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting.

At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this time and has not been placed in custody, according to the coroner.

State police are on the scene, along with units from Montour and Columbia counties

This is a developing story Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.