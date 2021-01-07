Schuylkill Co. resident and 3 others dead after US Capitol riots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was shot to death, and three others died due to medical episodes in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as protestors broke into the US Capitol building.
One of the men who died was 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Schuylkill County, Pa.
Metro City Police confirmed Phillips died of a medical emergency along with Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama and Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia.
Ashli Babbitt, 35, of Huntington, Md was shot and killed at the US Capitol building.
