One person dead and another injured after overnight shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting in Carlisle.
It happened near Memorial Park. Police found a car that crashed into a utility pole near West Penn and North West streets.
They say the driver, Paul Laney, had been shot. He later died.
His passenger reportedly was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok.
