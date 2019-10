YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead following a crash in York County early Sunday morning.

According to state police, the 69-year-old driver of a sedan was heading east on the 600 block of Main Street in Fawn Township, when they crossed the westbound lane, and hit a guardrail around 2:15 a.m.

The driver died on the scene, and the passenger was taken to York Hospital for minor injuries.