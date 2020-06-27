One person shot in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood, taken to the hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Harrisburg are investigating an apparent shooting in the city’s Allison Hill neighborhood.

The shooting, which happened near Berryhill Street and Hale Avenue after dark Friday night, left one person injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

A neighbor told ABC27 she heard what she thought were fireworks, and then came outside to find police cruisers focused on an alleyway.

Police are not releasing publicly any information about the victim or any potential suspects.

Stay with ABC27 News as this story is updated over the weekend.