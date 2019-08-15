One year later: Twins still fighting rare eye cancer

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In February, ABC27 reported about a pair of 1-year-old twins who share the same rare form of eye cancer.

Retinoblastoma is a very rare cancer that forms tumors behind the retinas of the eyes. It only affects about 200 children a year.

Thursday, ABC27 talked with the twins’ parents for an update on how they’re doing.

Maryann Oakley, mother of the twins said, “Ella and Eve follow each other everywhere, they love spaghetti, they fight over toys, they sing and dance.”

They learned how to walk since we saw them last.

The twins will be two in a few months but Eve and Ella still have a long road of check-ups and appointments.

Right now, the twins have a busy schedule, driving to Philadelphia once a week and having to undergo anesthesia ever 3-4 months for tumor checks on their eyes.

“As the eyes grow, which happens until the age of 3, they are at very high risk for new tumors to develop,” Oakley said.

When the twins aren’t at appointments, they enjoy playing together, and in their backyard pool.

Since the twins’ diagnosis, their family has become an advocate in the fight against cancer

The family has a facebook page and a go-fund-me account for those who would like to follow their journey or donate: https://www.gofundme.com/oakley-twins-medical-fund