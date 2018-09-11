2 million Americans are dependent on opioids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - Fighting the opioid crisis is a huge challenge for the U.S.

Two million Americans have become dependent on the drugs, both legal and illegal versions.

No other country takes as many prescription opioids as the citizens of the U.S.

The drugs are so addictive because they bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotion, and cause an intense feeling of euphoria, but it doesn't last.

As the body gets used to the drug, it needs more and more to reach that state of euphoria and pain relief, and that's when it turns deadly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, opioid deaths continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States.

As always, if you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, this phone number is a good one to call, 1-800-622-HELP (4357). It's a hotline that is staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.