Addiction now a part of medical school basics

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s generally accepted that the root causes of the opioid crisis are the pharmaceutical companies, the federal government, and physicians — physicians because so many took the word of the pharmaceuticals that the drugs they were pushing were not addictive.

But are doctors even taught much about addiction in medical school? Even as recently as five or 10 years ago, there were not many medical schools teaching about addiction. Luckily, that is changing.

“Now, if we look at the medical schools, it’s at the forefront of every medical school, especially in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Jordan Klein, M.D., of UPMC Pinnacle.

Some basics students are being taught in med school are how to look for signs of addiction, when it’s appropriate to prescribe opioids, and when it is not.

If you have a loved one who needs addiction treatment, call 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, will help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss