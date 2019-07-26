Addiction now a part of medical school basics

It’s generally accepted that the root causes of the opioid crisis are the pharmaceutical companies, the federal government, and physicians — physicians because so many took the word of the pharmaceuticals that the drugs they were pushing were not addictive.

But are doctors even taught much about addiction in medical school? Even as recently as five or 10 years ago, there were not many medical schools teaching about addiction. Luckily, that is changing.

“Now, if we look at the medical schools, it’s at the forefront of every medical school, especially in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Jordan Klein, M.D., of UPMC Pinnacle.

Some basics students are being taught in med school are how to look for signs of addiction, when it’s appropriate to prescribe opioids, and when it is not.

