Another angle of the opioid crisis: advocates plead to get medicine for people in pain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While the opioid crisis has caused tragic deaths in Pennsylvania, one group says the government’s response is harming people who need opioids for pain and disabilities.

Members of the American Pain and Disability Foundation spoke at the Capitol on Friday, including Carol Adams.

Adams broke her back 18 years ago and is in constant and excruciating pain. But she can no longer get opioids needed because doctors are now restricted on the amount they can dispense.

Adams says people unable to cope with the pain have taken their own lives.

“That because of the 2016 CDC guidelines and DEA going after our doctor, they have lost access to their pain medications,” Adams said.

According to federal health officials, prescription opioid deaths in the U.S. rose from nearly 51,000 in 2019, to over 69,000 in 2020.