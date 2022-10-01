DAUPHIN COUNTY, pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1.

According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.

“The goal is to build and expand sustainable programs that will endure years beyond the settlement period,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III said. “We do not want to waste time in getting this money on the street.”

The application process, which can be found by clicking here, opened on Saturday, Oct. 1, and includes application documents, guidance about eligible programs, as well as frequently asked questions.

Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, and George P. Hartwick, III aim to get funding to awarded recipients by early 2023.

Last year, 5,224 people in Pennsylvania died from overdose incidents.