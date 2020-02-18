Addiction may be grounds for getting fired, but in the end, that may hurt not only the employee but the business.

It’s not an easy decision for business owners. Do you keep an employee with an opioid addiction?

There are obvious reasons to answer no, but Pathway Healthcare, an addiction care center in multiple states, says employers could save money by helping that employee and then keeping them employed.

“It’s a stigmatizing disease process, so a lot of companies are fearful of hiring individuals that are in active recovery or known to have a substance abuse disorder,” said Paul Trivette, of Pathway Healthcare.

Trivette says one out of four human resources directors admits to not feeling comfortable addressing addiction. He says that needs to change. He estimates employers could save as much as $1,600 by letting an employee take a leave of absence for treatment rather than filling their position with a new employee.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment for opioid addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.