East Lampeter Township sees a sudden rise in opioid overdoses

Opioid Crisis

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Within a week the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to five opioid drug overdoses, four of which resulted in the death of the patient.

On Thursday alone, within a 12 hour time span, officers have responded to three overdose calls.

These deaths are actively being investigated.

East Lampeter Township Police believe there is an increased potency in the local supply of opioids.

If you locate any suspected drug, drug paraphernalia, and any glassine style bags that may contain heroin or fentanyl to please call the East Lampeter Township Police Department so that these items can be safely disposed of.

If you have any information regarding the sale or delivery of opioids please contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

