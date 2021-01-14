East Lampeter Township sees a sudden rise in opioid overdoses

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Within a week the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to five opioid drug overdoses, four of which resulted in the death of the patient.

On Thursday alone, within a 12 hour time span, officers have responded to three overdose calls.

These deaths are actively being investigated.

East Lampeter Township Police believe there is an increased potency in the local supply of opioids.

If you locate any suspected drug, drug paraphernalia, and any glassine style bags that may contain heroin or fentanyl to please call the East Lampeter Township Police Department so that these items can be safely disposed of.

If you have any information regarding the sale or delivery of opioids please contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.