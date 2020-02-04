Expert backs methadone use for opioid addiction

We’re addressing a topic addiction experts feel strongly about, that substituting one drug for another works. They say methadone curbs the craving for opioids.

Dr. Sarah Kawasaki of Penn State Health says it is a common fallacy that being on methadone is trading one addiction for another.

“There are glimmers of hope that people are getting the message that they need to be on medication for opioid use disorder with methadone or buprenorphine, and in some rare cases extended-release naltrexone if they hope to be alive, stay in treatment, stay out of jail, and stay HIV- and hepatitis-free.”

Kawasaki says it’s possible for patients to remain on methadone for one year or the rest of their lives.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The hotline is staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.