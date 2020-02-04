Expert backs methadone use for opioid addiction

Opioid Crisis
Posted: / Updated:

We’re addressing a topic addiction experts feel strongly about, that substituting one drug for another works. They say methadone curbs the craving for opioids.

Dr. Sarah Kawasaki of Penn State Health says it is a common fallacy that being on methadone is trading one addiction for another.

“There are glimmers of hope that people are getting the message that they need to be on medication for opioid use disorder with methadone or buprenorphine, and in some rare cases extended-release naltrexone if they hope to be alive, stay in treatment, stay out of jail, and stay HIV- and hepatitis-free.”

Kawasaki says it’s possible for patients to remain on methadone for one year or the rest of their lives.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The hotline is staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss