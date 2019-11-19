Faces of recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Recovery is possible for each and every person with substance use disorder, and for military veterans, there is special help.

The treatment court in the Dauphin County Veterans’ Court Program keeps who’ve served from serving time.

Ally Murr, a former soldier, is a veterans court mentor. She guides defendants through the grueling process of changing their lives, lives often consumed by addiction.

Ally is good at what she does, and there’s a reason for that. She is a recovering addict. She overdosed 28 times. She’s been in and out of rehabs, prison and psych wards.

“I never thought that it would be possible for an ex-junky, an ex-addict like myself, to be able to be on the other side,” she said.

How did she do it? First, she hit rock bottom, losing custody of her daughter permanently. That’s when she changed three things in her life — people, places and things — because her people, places and things were all about using.

“If we continue to put left-right, left-right, left-right, continue on a march forward and don’t mess up the cadence of the march, no matter what happens, you’re gonna be okay,” she said.

The next step in recovery is giving back, just as Ally is now helping fellow veterans living the same nightmare she did. So these days, Ally comes to court wearing not handcuffs but a badge. She says recovery makes anything possible.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP. It’s a hotline that’s staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.