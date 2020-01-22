Fentanyl has major role in opioid crisis

Part of the reason so many users are killed is that the street drugs they’re taking are often laced with fentanyl. In 2017, 47,000 Americans died of an opioid overdose, and you can be sure many, if not most of those deaths, can be blamed on fentanyl.

Now, some patients with severe pain are prescribed fentanyl. So, how can a pain drug that’s prescribed be killing so many people?

“It’s important to recognize that the fentanyl that we’re seeing as really the leading cause of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania is not the medicine fentanyl,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Illegal street fentanyl is created in unregulated conditions, to say the least — by underground drug makers in China. They sell it because it’s even cheaper than heroin; it saves them money. Sadly, it’s cost untold American lives.

As always, if you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s a hotline that’s staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.