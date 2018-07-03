Fighting the Opioid Crisis: Talking an addict through a craving

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - For some, talking a craving through the phone with someone trained to give emotional support can work, at least for the moment. Just that interaction can save a life.

One such group is Contact Helpline, and that number is 211.

"They're struggling, they maybe don't feel comfortable reaching out to a friend or family member at that time. Or maybe their friend or family member isn't available to them, or their counselor isn't available to them at the particular moment. They will pick up the phone, and they can contact Helpline and talk for 10 or 15 minutes, just enough time to kind of get past that craving," said Kelly Gollick, of Contact Helpline.

Calling 211 at any time around the clock can also get an addict, or a concerned loved one connected to specialized treatment in your area.

Contact Helpline can also get some people help covering the cost.