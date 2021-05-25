Free Narcan distribution event happening in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A free Narcan distribution event is happening in York City Tuesday. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center on West Philadelphia Street.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the opioid epidemic.

Before COVID hit, overdoses and deaths were decreasing. Since the pandemic began, those numbers have once again increased.

That’s why it’s critical to get the life-saving, opioid reversal drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, into people’s hands.

The York City Bureau of Health is partnering with the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative for the event.

Organizers say it’s vital people know that addiction remains an issue in their communities.

They want to continue to reduce the stigma and raise awareness about resources.

“You may know people that are using and don’t know that they’re using because they’re functional, so it’s really important I think to have something on hand so that you do come across someone, that that would be readily available for you to help them,” said Barbara Kovacs, the director of the York City Bureau of Health.

There is still a standing order for naloxone in Pennsylvania, so you can get it from a pharmacy and use insurance to pay.

Businesses and organizations that want Narcan can contact the the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission.

If you can’t make it Tuesday, Kovacs says there will be more distributions in the future. These events will likely be done on a monthly basis.