Judge rules Philadelphia injection sites don’t violate federal drug laws

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a supervised injection site in Philadelphia designed to thwart drug overdoses would not violate federal drug laws.

The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. could clear the way for Philadelphia to open what would be the nation’s first legally sanctioned site where people could inject drugs and have medical help nearby if they overdose.

McHugh stated in his own opinion that the ultimate goal of the site’s proposal is to “reduce drug use, not facilitate it.”

He ruled Congress could not have intended a 1980s-era drug law to cover such plans because the idea “had not yet entered public discourse.”

Earlier this year, the Justice Department sued the city of Philadelphia over the proposed supervised injection sites.

In 2017, more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. were accounted for according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, including 47,600 involving opioids.

The rate of drug overdose deaths increased significantly in Pennsylvania by 16.9 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Supervised injection sites are legal in Canada, and medical professionals in provinces like Ontario and British Columbia have been vocal advocates for the sites’ effectiveness.

The issue has divided public officials around the nation. Seattle, New York, and San Francisco are also considering supervised injection sites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.