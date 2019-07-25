More drug disposal boxes added to the Midstate

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A program to safely get rid of unwanted prescription drugs is expanding in the Midstate. Pennsylvania is adding 80 more drug disposal boxes at CVS stores across the state, including a store in Middletown.

CVS has also donated 135 boxes to police departments. The disposal boxes let people safely get rid of expired or unwanted drugs.

“They can drop it off anonymously, regardless of repercussions or outcomes and without fear of any law enforcement,” said CVS Pharmacist Andreas Chandra. “We have a Good Samaritan Rule where they can simply pull into the parking lot, walk into our store and drop it off at their convenience”.

The opioid crisis has been partly fueled by people stealing powerful painkillers from the medicine cabinets of friends and family.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss