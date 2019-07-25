More drug disposal boxes added to the Midstate

A program to safely get rid of unwanted prescription drugs is expanding in the Midstate. Pennsylvania is adding 80 more drug disposal boxes at CVS stores across the state, including a store in Middletown.

CVS has also donated 135 boxes to police departments. The disposal boxes let people safely get rid of expired or unwanted drugs.

“They can drop it off anonymously, regardless of repercussions or outcomes and without fear of any law enforcement,” said CVS Pharmacist Andreas Chandra. “We have a Good Samaritan Rule where they can simply pull into the parking lot, walk into our store and drop it off at their convenience”.

The opioid crisis has been partly fueled by people stealing powerful painkillers from the medicine cabinets of friends and family.



