National campaign to fight opioid crisis features a Berks County woman

Fighting the opioid crisis with a new national campaign by Facebook, which features a local woman.

The campaign is called SOS, Stop Opioid Silence. Kathy Strain of Topton, Berks County is with Drug Free Workplace PA.

Her story is featured in the campaign because two of her children became dependent on opioids after being prescribed the painkillers.

Last summer, her adult son, Tommy died of an overdose in a sober home in Pittsburgh, miles and miles away. But she feels tremendous guilt.

“And often-times that falls on the shoulders of the mother. That somehow they did something wrong or that their love is flawed in some way, and mothers are left with an extreme amount of guilt and stress because of it,” said Strain.

Kathy knows thousands of mothers feel that guilt because she also is an administrator for a statewide Facebook page for mothers of addicts. It’s called “The Addict’s Mom.” Any mom with a child who’s battled addiction is more than welcome on the page.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment, this is the number to call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A medical professional will answer your questions, will help you get them into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.