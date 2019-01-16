Officials push home visiting programs in fight against addiction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - State officials and members of law enforcement are pushing home visiting programs that are designed to help families struggling with drug addiction.

Pennsylvania has the third-highest overdose death rate in the United States. The home visits by trained specialists provide support to parents fighting substance abuse disorders.

Statistics show that addiction can lead to child abuse and neglect.

"We have seen several cases of child abuse and neglect, and any program that will help adults become better parents, we will support that mission," Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

Nearly $52 million has been allocated this year for the state's five home visiting programs.