Opioid call-in special airs tonight on abc27

Opioid Crisis

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ABC27 and the Partnership for Better Health teamed up again for an opioid crisis call-in event.

The special call-in show airs tonight at 7:30.

The number to call is 717-346-3333.

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

