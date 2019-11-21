Opioid treatment bill sent to governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a bill aimed at reducing the risk of opioid addiction, sending it to the governor for his signature.

Senate Bill 572 requires new patients prescribed opioids to enter into treatment agreements with a prescriber to ensure they follow responsible safety guidelines.

The treatment agreements require patients to undergo baseline and periodic drug testing.

The requirements would not apply in medical emergencies, to patients with existing relationships with a medical provider, or patients suffering from cancer or terminal illness.

