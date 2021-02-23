Parents find 5,000 fentanyl pills in child’s toy from thrift store

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (NEXSTAR) – A child’s toy bought at an Arizona thrift store turned out to be stuffed with what police believe was thousands of pills of the dangerous drug fentanyl.

A couple bought the Glo Worm toy for their daughter at a store in El Mirage, according to Phoenix police.

The Glo Worm is built to light up and play music when squeezed and can be opened to remove electronics before washing.

The parents were in the process of cleaning the toy when they stumbled across the pills and called police, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told Arizona Republic.

The Phoenix Police Dept. recommends inspecting “all opened and used items.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss