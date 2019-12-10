Penn State Health gets $5M for opioid study

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health researchers have received nearly $5 million from the federal government to study how to ease the cravings experienced by those addicted to opioids.

The money is coming from the National Institutes of Health. The main thing our local researchers will work to find out is whether a drug used to treat obesity and type two diabetes would work by making positive changes in the brain.

This will be a two-year research project.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment for opioid addiction, the number to call is 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, will help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.