Pennsylvania looks to legalize syringe service programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is coming up with a new way to fight the opioid crisis.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the state will work with the Legislature in the new year to legalize syringe service programs.

To be clear, Levine is not talking about safe injection sites. She is talking about working with local communities across the state to provide clean needles to those addicted to heroin. The locations for this could be health clinics, treatment programs and more.

You might be surprised to hear this has bipartisan support across the country. For instance, when Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana, he started this program there.

The whole point of having syringe service programs is to provide clean needles, so the public health crisis of addiction doesn’t get even worse with users contracting hepatitis and HIV.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment for opioid addiction, the number to call is 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, will help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.