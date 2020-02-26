Live Now
Pennsylvania 'pill mill' doctor sentenced to prison

Opioid Crisis

Fighting the opioid crisis by punishing doctors who helped fuel the addiction epidemic, just last week, federal prosecutors in Philadelphia saw one of their cases come to a close with the sentencing of Dr. Spiro Kassis.

The psychiatrist gave opioid prescriptions to addicts who paid him in cash. Prosecutors said as many as 45 patients a day would line up outside a back room in his office, shell out hundreds in cash, and, in return, Kassis would issue prescriptions electronically to their pharmacies.

The 66-year old got four years in prison. He also will pay $1.4 million to settle a separate but similar lawsuit, and he’s agreed to never again obtain a license for prescribing opioids.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment for opioid addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, will help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

