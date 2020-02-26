Pennsylvania ‘pill mill’ doctor sentenced to prison

Fighting the opioid crisis by punishing doctors who helped fuel the addiction epidemic, just last week, federal prosecutors in Philadelphia saw one of their cases come to a close with the sentencing of Dr. Spiro Kassis.

The psychiatrist gave opioid prescriptions to addicts who paid him in cash. Prosecutors said as many as 45 patients a day would line up outside a back room in his office, shell out hundreds in cash, and, in return, Kassis would issue prescriptions electronically to their pharmacies.

The 66-year old got four years in prison. He also will pay $1.4 million to settle a separate but similar lawsuit, and he’s agreed to never again obtain a license for prescribing opioids.

