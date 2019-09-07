Purdue Pharma looks to reach national settlement

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is aiming at a national settlement regarding the company’s role the opioids epidemic, however, a snafu has interrupted the company’s plans.

Critics are adamantly against the settlement as it absolves the company from potential future accountability.

Sources familiar with negotiations between Purdue, multiple state attorneys general and lawyers representing scores of local governments, have said the talks are essentially at a standstill.

Purdue has said it wants to reach a deal that would settle all claims by state and local governments.

Negotiations are currently stalled because of the many parties and moving parts involved:

Attorneys general who prefer putting the company and its controlling family on trial, questions over how a “structured bankruptcy” by Purdue would work, and disagreements over payouts between state and local governments.

It is also uncertain exactly who would need to approve tentative settlements for it to become final.

In the meantime, the first federal trial over the opioids crisis is six weeks away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.