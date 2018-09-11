Push for more people to carry Naloxone

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - Is it time we all become first responders? Many medical professionals believe that if more of us carried Naloxone, many more lives could be saved.

Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Pennsylvania's Physician General, Dr. Rachel Levine, has ordered that the state's pharmacies must issue Naloxone to anyone who asks for it.

It's covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. It's part of the state's ramped up efforts this year to fight the crisis.

"If you have a loved one that is suffering from the disease of addiction to opioids, that might be prescription medication, or an illegal substance like heroin, then you should have Naloxone at home," said Dr. Levine.

Even if you have someone in your home who needs to take an opioid for severe pain, they may overdose without intending to.

Dr. Levine carries Naloxone at all times, and she encourages all of su to carry it.

It is conceivable any of us could come across someone overdosing.

Administering Naloxone is simple. It's a nasal spray, and the Department of Health has a video that explains how and when to administer it, you can watch it here.

If you need help with any opioid-related issue, there is a national helpline staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day. 1-800-622-HELP (4357).