Recent Dauphin County drug spike ‘abnormally high’ says officials

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The area has seen a recent spike in drug-related overdoses the Opioid Command Center is calling ‘abnormally high.’

24 cases have been reported in only four days starting Nov. 2.

“This is above the numbers that we typically see and we consider any amount of overdoses to be alarming,” Raphael Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health, said.

The department believes the cause is linked to a bad batch of drugs circulating around the country.

‘We are looking at each case individually to see the relative role of the actors and deal with them appropriately,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

The department’s Bureau of Epidemiology conducts surveillance from emergency departments and follows up with analysis from EMS data.

“Once we have the emergency department data and our EMS data, we get a much more clear picture of what we’re seeing in regard to these overdoses,” Barishansky said.

According to data presented by the department, in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. This represents an 18 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.

“Overdoses are going to be a problem, we’ve seen a decrease in overdoses in the last year and using new techniques to try and battle this problem,” said Chardo.

The Department of Health says it looks at global figures and says spikes like this one will happen every now and then.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that our numbers will be going back up for 2019, we look at this as a very localized event,” Barishansky says.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder, the Department of Health encourages you to see help or contact 1-800-622-HELP

