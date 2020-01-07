Live Now
Rural areas face increasing opioids concern

Opioid Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rural U.S. has been hit especially hard by the opioid epidemic according to Pew research, with overdose deaths increasing by 325% in rural counties between 1999 and 2015.

Part of the problem is a lack of access to medical professionals who know how to treat addiction. That is why Penn State Health has adopted the ‘Echo Program,’ which started in New Mexico.

Penn State experts are using tele-education to communicate with, mentor and teach rural prescribers the latest and best ways to treat opioid use disorder.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, this phone number is a good one to call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s a hotline staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

