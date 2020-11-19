LIVE NOW: Senator Pat Toomey to hold virtual roundtable on combatting the opioid epidemic

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Jim Carroll, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), will convene a virtual roundtable on efforts to combat the opioid epidemic on Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 AM.

While progress has been made in recent years to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania and across the country, the continued fight has been stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Toomey, Director Carroll, and expert panelists will discuss the status of the opioid epidemic and highlight federal and local efforts to reduce opioid misuse, including Senator Toomey’s two bills, the Blocking Deadly Fentanyl Imports Act and the IMPROVE Addiction Care Act.

You can watch the stream live right here, starting at 11:00.