Survivor: Support key to addiction recovery

Why do some people succeed in recovery and some don’t?

Ryan Carmody has an answer to that question. He began abusing opioids as a teen. He was in and out of treatment centers and jails and finally got clean at age 30.

Carmody says he survived because he had a sense of community.

“For me, it was the most important thing, the people I surrounded myself with. For me, it started there,” Carmody said. “And from what I see in the community and working in different communities, that’s kind of a big thing to have good: supportive, positive people in your life.”

Carmody says one excellent place to find support is in 12-step meetings.

These days, he runs five local recovery houses and hopes to open more.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment for opioid addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP. A medical professional will answer, help get you or your loved one into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.

