Tips to help someone battle addiction over the holidays

Getting and staying clean during the holidays takes commitment, not only from the person with substance abuse disorder but also loved ones who support them.

Gaudenzia, an organization that runs several rehabilitation centers in the area, is offering tips to help.

The first is to be supportive of your loved one and respect their commitment.

Next, try not to give cash; offer a gift card instead.

Lastly, Gaudeniza recommends you just be there for the person and check in often.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from addiction, this phone number is a good one to call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s a hotline staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.