Understanding the disease of addiction

Chad’s friends know him as smart and capable. He puts his know-how to work at His Hands Auto Repair Ministry in Carlisle.

“It’s hard for me to get employment. I can fix anything on a car, but it’s hard to find a job doing it,” said Chad.

His Hands Auto Repair provides discounted repairs for low-income residents. Chad is happy to volunteer, but a job would be more than welcome. He has debts to pay.

“Well, in prison you think, ‘Hey this is a great time to get this addiction under control, and I’m going to be this brand new person, and everything’s going to be great,'” said Chad.

Chad has been an opioid addict since he was prescribed pain pills after a sports injury at the age of 16.

Young brains are more harshly affected by an onslaught of drugs. Chad has been on and off opioids for 27 years.

He has three children, one of whom he is not allowed to see. Most of his family members won’t talk to him.

“Unfortunately, some of those bridges I’ve burned forever,” said Chad.

His brain is so accustomed to opioids, when he’s not on them it’s as if he loses his free will. He becomes obsessed with using. He claims the last time he took heroin was January.

He almost died that day. We asked if it scares him to think about that.

“No, that’s the sick part,” said Chad.

But he doesn’t want to live like this. Scott Shewell runs the Carlisle Homeless Shelter where Chad lives. He sees who Chad could be.

“I think he could be a hell of a peer counselor, and help others in the same situation,” said Shewell.

There is no cure for the disease of addiction. It’s a constant one day at a time, even one minute at a time battle to stay sober, especially when life gets hard.

If Chad can turn those minutes into years, those who know him say his future could be bright.

But he acknowledges the times he functioned best were the 12 years he spent in prison.

“I can function better in a controlled environment like that than I can in life, and that’s hard to say,” said Chad.

But Chad has hope. He is in a recovery program, and right now every time he thinks about using, he calls someone who can talk him through the craving.

Recovery from the disease of addiction is a lifelong process that often involves taking medication, just like managing heart disease.

Here is advice from the experts at the RASE Project, which exists to help addicts.

1. Get support. There are tons of support groups for both people who have an addiction, and their loved ones. Support is crucial to recovery.

2. Don’t give up. Nobody is too far gone to recover.

3. Get educated on the disease of addiction and the recovery process. The more educated we all get, the harder it is for the disease to survive.