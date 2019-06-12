Understanding why drug addicts relapse

Fighting the opioid crisis by understanding why addicts relapse. Experts say it takes about a year and a half for the brain to repair itself after being addicted to opioids.

That's a long time, and it's a precarious time for addicts. That's when living just one day at a time is crucial.

The body needs time to build up dopamine again, that's a chemical that's hard to function without.

It helps regulate your emotional responses, your motivation, sense of pleasure, your movement, and more.

Here's what Kristin Varner of the RASE Project says.

"And then society says why? They had just stopped, right? But we're not looking at what they're facing inside, and society says, but it was their fault and some of us are not looking at the genetic component of this," says Varner.

Varner also says support groups are key, and give those beginning their recovery path other people to talk to who understand.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment, this is the number to call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A medical professional will answer, will help you get into rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.