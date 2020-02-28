Wolf administration supplying Pennsylvania airports with naloxone

Opioid Crisis

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is providing free naloxone to airports across Pennsylvania. The drug assists in bringing people back from an overdose.

State officials announced this at Harrisburg International Airport Thursday morning. The goal is to make sure all communities and large public venues have access to life-saving medication.

It will be stored with airport AED machines and first aid kits, accessible to the public safety teams.

Other airports that will get it to include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, University Park, and Lancaster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss