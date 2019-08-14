Overdue books? No problem

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – September is National Library Card Month and to celebrate, the Franklin County Library System is implementing two fine-free weeks from Sept. 9 to Sept. 21, 2019.

“We understand: sometimes it is hard to get to the library before your books are due. Life gets busy, it snows, books hide under couch cushions; now is a great time to collect all of those overdue items you’ve been holding on to and bring them back to the library. From Sept 9 through 21, patrons returning overdue items to any branch of the Franklin County Library System will NOT be charged a fine. Our budgets are limited and we would prefer to have materials returned than to repurchase them,” the library says.

“Help us get library materials back on our shelves, let go of your overdue-book-guilt, and come back to the library. We’ve missed you,” they added.

This fine free period applies to outstanding or overdue items while existing fines will not be removed during this time period.