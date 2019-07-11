Overnight shooting in Harrisburg sends one person to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital. Police have not released many details but we know they spent several hours at the scene investigating.

The victim was taken to UPMC Pinnacle hospital in Harrisburg. We were told the coroner was contacted but the condition of the victim remains unknown.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night on 1600 Zarker Street in Harrisburg. Officers were on scene until about 2:30 am Thursday morning.

During the investigation, police towed away a small four-door green car. They continued their investigation inside one specific house and in surrounding bushes.

We’re working to learn more about who was involved, the condition of the victim, the reason for the shooting, and if there have been any arrests.

