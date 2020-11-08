Overnight Shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —  Emergency dispatch couldn’t tell us much, but there was a shooting overnight in Harrisburg on the 200 Block of South 18th street just before 2 a.m.

An ambulance was called, but no word on injuries or a suspect.

