Overnight single-lane closures on I-81 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announces short-term single-lane closures overnight in either direction of a 3.4-mile section of I-83 in York County is set to begin Aug. 19.

The single-lane closures begin at 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and will continue for five or six nights a week as crews repair I-83 in preparation for paving.

PennDOT says this is the start of a project to repair and resurface I-83 from just north of Exit 18, Mt. Rose Avenue, to Exit 22, North George Street. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2020.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists can check conditions on www.511PA.com