Owners of Rockvale Outlets propose rezoning plans

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In recent years, Rockvale Outlets has seen stores pack up and leave. So many have left that it has lead to a 53% reduction in a property tax bill, which will force local taxpayers to divvy up the difference.

The outlets’ owners submitted plans this week to rezone the property along Route 30 into a mixed-used development.

“To keep that property viable, they need more flexibility, so we’re open to any conversation they want to have,” Township Supervisor Ethan Demme said.

Rezoning would allow owners to convert up to 40% of its property from stores into apartments or senior living.

“Taking a property that’s getting older and redeveloping it is something we’re supportive of as opposed, you know, to taking down a piece of farmland to put up something new,” Demme said.

Decisions regarding which stores stay or leave still need to be made. In the meanwhile, Demme says examples of mixed-use property in the county have been successful.

“The biggest reason why this is good for the other residents of East Lampeter is this becomes a more valuable parcel,” Demme said. “It makes us not as reliable on single-family homes to pay for property taxes.”

Owners of the Rockvale Outlets still need to submit finalized rezoning plans, which could be sent in two or three months.