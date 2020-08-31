PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 11 people in meth ring bust

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged 11 people for running significant amounts of crystal methamphetamine from the City of Reading to Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties. The group includes the ring leader who expanded his operations while in prison.

According to the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, Kinslow, 51, of Freeburg, Snyder County and currently an inmate at Northumberland County Prison, transported methamphetamine from 2017 until 2019 when he was arrested for selling the drug to confidential informants. While in prison, Kinslow continued his illegal activity by manufacturing fraudulent credit cards to obtain large cash advances at various Pennsylvania casinos.

“Addiction is a disease, but trafficking drugs and peddling poison in our community is crime we won’t let up on,” Shapiro said. “Today’s arrests show how our efforts haven’t let up during COVID-19. With the assistance of local and state authorities, we are helping Central Pennsylvania towns stay safe by locking up dangerous drug dealers.”

The Grand Jury learned that Kinslow wanted his accomplices to bring the fraudulent credit cards with them to the Hollywood (Grantville) and Mohegan Sun (Wilkes-Barre) casinos, obtain a large advance in “chips,” bet a small amount to avoid suspicion, and then “cash out” the remaining chips when leaving the casino. Kinslow wanted his accomplices to use the cash obtained to pay for an attorney and to post bond so he could get out of jail.

“These defendants’ brought pounds upon pounds of meth to Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties,” the Attorney General said. “And thanks to targeted investigative work, we’ve shut this drug trafficking ring down.”

On his meth runs from Reading, Kinslow had several people, including codefendants Samala Wilson, Uriah Fausey, and Felicia Buck, drive him or accompany him to meet his suppliers at various locations around the Berks County city. In exchange for their help, Kinslow paid them with quantities of methamphetamine, such as eight balls (3.5 grams) or gram quantities of methamphetamine for their own use.

Kinslow is charged with multiple counts of Possession With the Intent to Deliver, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Criminal Conspiracy to commit Possession With Intent to Deliver, one count of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, one count of Firearms not to be Carried Without License, one count of Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, one count of Criminal Solicitation to commit Theft by Deception and one count of Criminal Solicitation to commit Unlawful Device Making Equipment.

