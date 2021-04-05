Pa. begins return back to normal as some COVID-19 protocols lift

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Governor Wolf announced on March 15 that some COVID-19 mitigation efforts would be lifted on April 4.

Now that we have reached that date, restaurants and businesses will start to look more like normal as thousands of individuals get vaccinated each day. To date, more than 5.5 million vaccinations have been administered to Pennsylvanians.

Included in the new protocols are:

Restaurants may resume bar service

Alcohol service allowed without the purchase of food

No curfew for serving alcoholic drinks

Indoor dining raised to 75% capacity for restaurants that have self-certified for public health safety guidelines, 50% capacity for those who are not self-certified

Capacity for other businesses also will be increased effective April 4, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls) to 75 percent occupancy.

Wolf also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

Wolf also announced that Pennsylvania is pushing to get every individual eligible for a vaccine starting April 19, which aligns with President Biden’s call to every state to increase vaccine eligibility.