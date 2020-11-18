Pa. couple pleads guilty to providing support to ISIS from U.S.

A man carries his belongings through a street destroyed in recent bombings by the Syrian government forces in the town of Sarmin, in Idblib province, Syria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The Syrian government, backed by its ally Russia, has kept up a military offensive in Idlib province, aimed at securing a strategic highway that runs along rebel-controlled territory. President Bashar Assad’s forces have seized dozens of rebel-held towns and villages in the past two months, displacing hundreds of people in the process. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday two Pennsylvania residents pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to ISIS, according to U.S. officials.

Shahidul Gaffar, 40, and Nabila Khan, 35, provided and attempted to provide financial support to two of Khan’s brothers who traveled to Syria to join ISIS fighters.

The married couple, originally from Bangladesh, discussed the brothers’ travel plans in detail with each other, as well as with the brothers and other family members as early as September 2014.

Through 2015 the couple funded both brother’s travels to Syria to join the designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“The defendants encouraged and supported Nabila Kahn’s brothers joining the murderous terrorist group ISIS, which is a direct threat to the safety and security of the United States,” says United States Attorney William M. McSwain.

Gaffar and Khan each face a maximum possible sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a $250 thousand fine and three year’s supervised release.