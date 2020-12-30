Pa. COVID-19 vaccine dashboard launches, gives updates on distribution process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced the launch of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
The dashboard includes information on the demographic being vaccinated and the number of vaccinations administered by county.
“Each day, more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which means we are another step closer to beating this virus,” Dr. Levine says. “The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will help us visualize how many individuals have received the vaccine to date and help us work to vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive a vaccination.”
The dashboard data comes from vaccine providers and is reported into the Pa. Statewide Immunization Information System (PA-SIIS).
Currently 142 health systems, pharmacies and health centers have received COVID-19 vaccines, with 58 locations expected to receive doses this week.
The department also announced this week that through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership (FPP), 126 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the commonwealth will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Due to the limited supply of the vaccine it will be available in a phased approach, prioritizing health care workers, residents and staff in long term care facilities.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a nationwide playbook that the department used to develop and still uses to update the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.
The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
- Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.
