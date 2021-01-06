Pa. Dairymen’s Association opens food truck in honor of 2021 Pa. Farm Show going virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced their new “Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” Food Truck.

On Friday frontline healthcare heroes will receive free milkshakes with their ID thanks to a partnership with Modjeski and Masters, Inc.

In celebration of the 2021 PA Farm Show being virtual there will be several upcoming outdoor Pop-Up Milkshake events including Calving Corner news.

In collaboration with Karns Foods, Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods and area businesses including Cornerstone Coffeehouse and Lancaster Brewing Company Restaurants, specialty premium ice cream “Cowabunga” is still available in stores while supplies last.

The pint-sized ice cream comes in two flavors: Vanilla Cowabunga and Chocolate Cowabunga.

“We’re on the moo-ve bringing PA Dairymen’s joy to Central Pennsylvanians with special attention to our extraordinary healthcare heroes who are on the frontlines saving lives. We are excited to offer our delicious milkshakes to those individuals and to all of our fans, and to share our fun new food truck to kick off this year’s festivities,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. “While we are all heartbroken we can’t gather at the PA Farm Show this year due to the pandemic, we are pleased to offer our delicious milkshakes, and new Cowabunga ice cream to the public as they are grocery shopping in celebration of our incredible dairy industry, dedicated dairy farmers and virtual PA Farm Show.”

For a list of stores with ice cream and pop up locations you can visit here.