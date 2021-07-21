Pa. Educator Diversity Consortium looking to attract more diverse group of teachers

(WHTM) — Unlimited needs, but limited money. What should schools do with the extra federal stimulus dollars they got this year?

One group wants to see the money used to attract a more diverse group of teachers. It’s called the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium. It says Pa. has one of the biggest disparities of all states between the diversity of its students and its teachers. And they say money is part of the problem.

“We have to find other ways to reduce the cost so that folks who are committing to the education of our children – our future – do not leave college with debt,” Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of Center for Black Educator Development, said.

The coalition says teach diversity benefits all students.