Pa. families to rally in support of education stimulus bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Families from across the state are scheduled to rally at the Capitol in support of an education stimulus bill.

The event begins on the Capitol steps at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The legislation calls for “back on track” grants, which would provide low-income families resources for at-home learning during the pandemic.

It would give qualifying families $1,000 for various education resources, like computers, internet, curriculum and tutoring.

The bill’s sponsor Senator Judy Ward will be among the speakers at the rally.

The event’s participants will be setting up a mock classroom, showing how much $1,000 can provide.

The money would come from unspent CARES Act funding.

The bill was referred to the Education Committee in July.